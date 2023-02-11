 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wrestling Semi State Results

  • Updated
  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

IHSAA Semi-State @ East Chicago

106

  • 1st Place - Mason Jones of Lake Central

  • 2nd Place - Kaleb Salazar of Wawasee

  • 3rd Place - Xavier Chavez of Mishawaka

  • 4th Place - Logan Haney of Crown Point

113

  • 1st Place - Gavin Jendreas of Crown Point

  • 2nd Place - Seth Aubin of Hobart

  • 3rd Place - Aiden Dallinger of McCutcheon

  • 4th Place - Cameron Senter of Wawasee

120

  • 1st Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte

  • 2nd Place - Sontonio Sessa of Crown Point

  • 3rd Place - Dominic Brown of Lowell

  • 4th Place - Isaiah Wilson of Chesterton

126

  • 1st Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point

  • 2nd Place - Guillermo Rivera of Lake Central

  • 3rd Place - Alejandro Ramirez of River Forest

  • 4th Place - Nasir Christion of Merrillville

132

  • 1st Place - Eleazar Walker of Mishawaka

  • 2nd Place - Griffin VanTichelt of Crown Point

  • 3rd Place - David Maldonado of Merrillville

  • 4th Place - Hayden Fritz of West Central

138

  • 1st Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley

  • 2nd Place - Jeffrey Huyvaert of New Prairie

  • 3rd Place - Lucas Clement of Merrillville

  • 4th Place - Wesley Harper of Penn

145

  • 1st Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton

  • 2nd Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point

  • 3rd Place - Wesley Smith of Plymouth

  • 4th Place - Jayden Lewis of New Prairie

152

  • 1st Place - Beau Brabender of Mishawaka

  • 2nd Place - Adrian Pellot of Merrillville

  • 3rd Place - Hunter Miller of Wawasee

  • 4th Place - Bryce Denton of Penn

160

  • 1st Place - Sam Goin of Crown Point

  • 2nd Place - AJ Steenbeke of Penn

  • 3rd Place - Ben Shaffer of Chesterton

  • 4th Place - Cameron Crisp of Merrillville

170

  • 1st Place - Cody Goodwin of Crown Point

  • 2nd Place - Aidan Costello of Hobart

  • 3rd Place - Carlos Perez-Xochipa of Harrison (West Lafayette)

  • 4th Place - Isaac Valdez of Mishawaka

182

  • 1st Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point

  • 2nd Place - Connor Cervantes of Griffith

  • 3rd Place - Vincent Freeman of Penn

  • 4th Place - Ethan Popp of Harrison (West Lafayette)

195

  • 1st Place - Christian Chavez of Mishawaka

  • 2nd Place - Donovan Blair of Wawasee

  • 3rd Place - Neil Johnson of New Prairie

  • 4th Place - Bazle Owens of Tippecanoe Valley

220

  • 1st Place - Will Clark of Crown Point

  • 2nd Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon

  • 3rd Place - Clayton Deutscher of New Prairie

  • 4th Place - Jayden Bartoszek of Hanover Central

285

  • 1st Place - Paul Clark of Crown Point

  • 2nd Place - Aramis McNutt of Highland

  • 3rd Place - Jordan Cree of Rensselaer Central

  • 4th Place - Anthony Popi of Plymouth

IHSAA Semi-State @ New Castle

106

  • 1st Place - Hurai Lian of Perry Meridian

  • 2nd Place - Gunner Butt of New Palestine

  • 3rd Place - Matthew Baylor of Milan

  • 4th Place - Connor Bayliss of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

113

  • 1st Place - RJ Taylor of Perry Meridian

  • 2nd Place - Jackson Elliott of Carmel

  • 3rd Place - Tommy Frazier of Zionsville

  • 4th Place - Porter Temples of Westfield

120

  • 1st Place - Bryce Doss of New Palestine

  • 2nd Place - Elijah Broady of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

  • 3rd Place - Gavin Bragg of Indianapolis Cathedral

  • 4th Place - Peter Nguyen of Guerin Catholic

126

  • 1st Place - Tylin Thrine of New Castle

  • 2nd Place - Aden Reyes of Indianapolis Cathedral

  • 3rd Place - Griffin Ingalls of Fishers

  • 4th Place - Jesus Aquino-Morales of Union County

132

  • 1st Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central

  • 2nd Place - Keaton Morton of Perry Meridian

  • 3rd Place - Josh Johnson of Indianapolis Cathedral

  • 4th Place - Jacob Weaver of Rossville

138

  • 1st Place - Michael Major of Carmel

  • 2nd Place - Gavyn Whitehead of New Castle

  • 3rd Place - Christian Arberry of Warren Central

  • 4th Place - Max McGinley of Indianapolis Cathedral

145

  • 1st Place - Dillon Graham of Indianapolis Cathedral

  • 2nd Place - Ike O`Neill of Westfield

  • 3rd Place - Brevan Thrine of New Castle

  • 4th Place - Jack Todd of Pendleton Heights

152

  • 1st Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli

  • 2nd Place - Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 3rd Place - Carter Richardson of Noblesville

  • 4th Place - Jason Rooney of Westfield

160

  • 1st Place - Brenton Russell of Warren Central

  • 2nd Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel

  • 3rd Place - Chase Wagner of Zionsville

  • 4th Place - Zach Huckaby of Perry Meridian

170

  • 1st Place - Kyle Harden of Indianapolis Cathedral

  • 2nd Place - Anthony Cashman ii of Warren Central

  • 3rd Place - Noah Weaver of Rossville

  • 4th Place - Zack Wagner of Hamilton Southeastern

182

  • 1st Place - Luke Penola of Zionsville

  • 2nd Place - Mike Durham of Warren Central

  • 3rd Place - Evan Tilton of Hamilton Heights

  • 4th Place - Brayden Tincher of Eastern Hancock

195

  • 1st Place - Luke Hansen of Roncalli

  • 2nd Place - Orlan Foster of Connersville

  • 3rd Place - Wyatt Woodall of Southmont

  • 4th Place - Cael Albaugh of Clinton Central

220

  • 1st Place - Brandon Johnson of Lawrence North

  • 2nd Place - Devin Kendrex of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

  • 3rd Place - Austin Hastings of Noblesville

  • 4th Place - Hadyn Ball of Triton Central

285

  • 1st Place - Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern

  • 2nd Place - Eli Smith of Zionsville

  • 3rd Place - Andrew Just of Franklin Central

  • 4th Place - John Broadwell of Beech Grove

Tags

Recommended for you