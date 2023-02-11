Wrestling Semi State Results

IHSAA Semi-State @ East Chicago
106
1st Place - Mason Jones of Lake Central
2nd Place - Kaleb Salazar of Wawasee
3rd Place - Xavier Chavez of Mishawaka
4th Place - Logan Haney of Crown Point
113
1st Place - Gavin Jendreas of Crown Point
2nd Place - Seth Aubin of Hobart
3rd Place - Aiden Dallinger of McCutcheon
4th Place - Cameron Senter of Wawasee
120
1st Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte
2nd Place - Sontonio Sessa of Crown Point
3rd Place - Dominic Brown of Lowell
4th Place - Isaiah Wilson of Chesterton
126
1st Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point
2nd Place - Guillermo Rivera of Lake Central
3rd Place - Alejandro Ramirez of River Forest
4th Place - Nasir Christion of Merrillville
132
1st Place - Eleazar Walker of Mishawaka
2nd Place - Griffin VanTichelt of Crown Point
3rd Place - David Maldonado of Merrillville
4th Place - Hayden Fritz of West Central
138
1st Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley
2nd Place - Jeffrey Huyvaert of New Prairie
3rd Place - Lucas Clement of Merrillville
4th Place - Wesley Harper of Penn
145
1st Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton
2nd Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point
3rd Place - Wesley Smith of Plymouth
4th Place - Jayden Lewis of New Prairie
152
1st Place - Beau Brabender of Mishawaka
2nd Place - Adrian Pellot of Merrillville
3rd Place - Hunter Miller of Wawasee
4th Place - Bryce Denton of Penn
160
1st Place - Sam Goin of Crown Point
2nd Place - AJ Steenbeke of Penn
3rd Place - Ben Shaffer of Chesterton
4th Place - Cameron Crisp of Merrillville
170
1st Place - Cody Goodwin of Crown Point
2nd Place - Aidan Costello of Hobart
3rd Place - Carlos Perez-Xochipa of Harrison (West Lafayette)
4th Place - Isaac Valdez of Mishawaka
182
1st Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point
2nd Place - Connor Cervantes of Griffith
3rd Place - Vincent Freeman of Penn
4th Place - Ethan Popp of Harrison (West Lafayette)
195
1st Place - Christian Chavez of Mishawaka
2nd Place - Donovan Blair of Wawasee
3rd Place - Neil Johnson of New Prairie
4th Place - Bazle Owens of Tippecanoe Valley
220
1st Place - Will Clark of Crown Point
2nd Place - Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon
3rd Place - Clayton Deutscher of New Prairie
4th Place - Jayden Bartoszek of Hanover Central
285
1st Place - Paul Clark of Crown Point
2nd Place - Aramis McNutt of Highland
3rd Place - Jordan Cree of Rensselaer Central
4th Place - Anthony Popi of Plymouth
IHSAA Semi-State @ New Castle
106
1st Place - Hurai Lian of Perry Meridian
2nd Place - Gunner Butt of New Palestine
3rd Place - Matthew Baylor of Milan
4th Place - Connor Bayliss of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
113
1st Place - RJ Taylor of Perry Meridian
2nd Place - Jackson Elliott of Carmel
3rd Place - Tommy Frazier of Zionsville
4th Place - Porter Temples of Westfield
120
1st Place - Bryce Doss of New Palestine
2nd Place - Elijah Broady of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
3rd Place - Gavin Bragg of Indianapolis Cathedral
4th Place - Peter Nguyen of Guerin Catholic
126
1st Place - Tylin Thrine of New Castle
2nd Place - Aden Reyes of Indianapolis Cathedral
3rd Place - Griffin Ingalls of Fishers
4th Place - Jesus Aquino-Morales of Union County
132
1st Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central
2nd Place - Keaton Morton of Perry Meridian
3rd Place - Josh Johnson of Indianapolis Cathedral
4th Place - Jacob Weaver of Rossville
138
1st Place - Michael Major of Carmel
2nd Place - Gavyn Whitehead of New Castle
3rd Place - Christian Arberry of Warren Central
4th Place - Max McGinley of Indianapolis Cathedral
145
1st Place - Dillon Graham of Indianapolis Cathedral
2nd Place - Ike O`Neill of Westfield
3rd Place - Brevan Thrine of New Castle
4th Place - Jack Todd of Pendleton Heights
152
1st Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli
2nd Place - Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern
3rd Place - Carter Richardson of Noblesville
4th Place - Jason Rooney of Westfield
160
1st Place - Brenton Russell of Warren Central
2nd Place - Nathan Powell of Carmel
3rd Place - Chase Wagner of Zionsville
4th Place - Zach Huckaby of Perry Meridian
170
1st Place - Kyle Harden of Indianapolis Cathedral
2nd Place - Anthony Cashman ii of Warren Central
3rd Place - Noah Weaver of Rossville
4th Place - Zack Wagner of Hamilton Southeastern
182
1st Place - Luke Penola of Zionsville
2nd Place - Mike Durham of Warren Central
3rd Place - Evan Tilton of Hamilton Heights
4th Place - Brayden Tincher of Eastern Hancock
195
1st Place - Luke Hansen of Roncalli
2nd Place - Orlan Foster of Connersville
3rd Place - Wyatt Woodall of Southmont
4th Place - Cael Albaugh of Clinton Central
220
1st Place - Brandon Johnson of Lawrence North
2nd Place - Devin Kendrex of Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
3rd Place - Austin Hastings of Noblesville
4th Place - Hadyn Ball of Triton Central
285
1st Place - Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern
2nd Place - Eli Smith of Zionsville
3rd Place - Andrew Just of Franklin Central
4th Place - John Broadwell of Beech Grove