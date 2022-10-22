Work on a major trail project in Delphi is wrapping up

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Phase three of the next level trail project is almost finished. The city of Delphi partnered with DNR using money from the Next Level Trails grant.
About a mile of trail was paved leading to the Monon High Bridge. The next steps are adding trail cameras, an info kiosk, lighting and signage.
The project is scheduled to be complete by November 3rd.
Mayor Anita Werling says the project is much more than an infrastructure update.
"Part of the thought behind doing this project is one, to honor the girls and their memory, and also to kind of reclaim the trail for the community and for good purpose and good feelings and happy memories," said Mayor Werling.
Work will continue on the Monon High Bridge next. The plan is to add decking and railing to allow people to view the scenery.