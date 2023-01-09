Work continues on I-65 project in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) —
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the I-65 project in Tippecanoe County. INDOT announced the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at State Road 43 is expected to open on or after Friday, April 14. The date may change due to weather as INDOT will continue to work throughout the winter.
Currently, work is happening on I-65 in both directions between S.R. 25 and W. 725 N., north of Lafayette. INDOT urges the public to use caution as lanes will narrow and shift.
According to a released statement from INDOT, the project was awarded to Walsh Construction Co. for over $99.4 million and will add an additional lane in both directions from the Wabash River Bridge to nearly 2.5 miles north of S.R. 43.
Work also includes widening the Ninth St., Prophets Rock and S.R. 43 Bridges, improving the geometrics of the S.R. 43 ramps. S.R. 43 will be resurfaced within the interchange area and a traffic signal will be added at the on I-65 southbound ramps at S.R. 43. The entire project is expected to be completed in late May of 2023.