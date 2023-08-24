 Skip to main content
Work begins on State Road 28 ahead of new agri-tourism development

Construction near State Road 28 in Clinton County.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction is underway on a busy intersection east of I-65 near Frankfort.

The work includes a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 800 West.

As we've reported, it's part of Clinton County's plan to develop the area.

An agri-tourism project called Banderas Point is already planned near the interstate.

Crews right now are installing storm water structures and pipes.

An extension of 800 to the north and south will be the focus for the remainder of the year.

Both roads will remain open, but there will be lane closures on 28.

County and Frankfort officials hope the work will allow further economic development in the area.

