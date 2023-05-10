Woman's car shot up as she looks for lost dogs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police continue to investigate an early Monday shooting on the south side of Lafayette.
Police received a call of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Street and Sunset Drive at about 12:15 a.m.
According to Lt. Justin Hartman, a Kokomo woman was visiting friends in the area when her dogs got loose from the home
Martinez drove up to a group of men on bicycles to ask about the dogs.
But they allegedly shot at her as she pulled up to them, leaving multiple bullet holes in her vehicle.
The next morning, LPD officers found shell casings at the 1400 block of Sunset Drive.
Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.