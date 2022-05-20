Woman sentenced to 32 years for dealing methamphetamine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman prosecutors describe as "one of the largest meth dealers in our community" is going to prison for almost 20 years.
Jennifer Ann Martinez was sentenced to 32 years this week, with 19 of that in prison. Martinez was first arrested in March of last year, and again in June.
That time she was in a local hotel with four children, 68 grams of methamphetamine, and almost $13,000 in cash.
While she was out on bond for those charges, she was pulled over on a traffic stop and had another 177 grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,600 in cash.
At her sentencing hearing, Martinez admitted to dealing 10 to 15 pounds of methamphetamine in the six months leading up to her first arrest.
All told, prosecutors said the value of 15 pounds of meth would be about $168,000.