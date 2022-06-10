Woman pulls gun on employee during arguement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has learned more information about the woman who pulled a gun on a employee at Wabash Wednesday night.
According to police, around 6:30 p.m., a Wabash employee was giving instructions to a semi driver that had arrived to make a delivery when the two began arguing.
That's when 32-year-old Dorothy Smith, of Alabama, left the passenger side of the semi and approached the employee.
Smith pulled a gun from her pants, pressed it to the back of the employee's head and threatened to shoot him.
The driver and Smith then fled the scene in the semi.
Later, police located the truck on Veterans Memorial Parkway South where Smith was taken into custody.
Officers found the handgun described by the employee in a bag with women's clothing and marijuana.
Smith was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail where she faces felony charges of intimidation and pointing a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana and carrying a handgun without a license.