Woman fatally stabbed at downtown Indianapolis intersection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon at a prominent intersection in downtown Indianapolis, police said.
Officers found the victim while responding to a reported disturbance about 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Meridian Street and Vermont Street, outside the World War Memorial.
Police provided medical aid to the woman until medics arrived to transport her to a hospital, police spokesman Officer William Young said.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The woman's name and age weren't immediately released
No arrests have been made.