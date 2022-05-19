 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman fatally stabbed at downtown Indianapolis intersection

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime Tape Scene Generic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon at a prominent intersection in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Officers found the victim while responding to a reported disturbance about 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Meridian Street and Vermont Street, outside the World War Memorial.

Police provided medical aid to the woman until medics arrived to transport her to a hospital, police spokesman Officer William Young said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman's name and age weren't immediately released

No arrests have been made.

Tags

Recommended for you