Woman faces multiple felony charges for stabbing, robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette woman who's accused of stabbing her boyfriend last September now faces a host of criminal charges.
Prosecutors say 37-year-old Asia Wheatley threatened to slash the tires on her boyfriend's car before turning the knife on him as he videotaped the incident on his phone.
He was stabbed in the thigh. Prosecutors say she took his phone and left the area.
She was charged with:
- armed robbery
- robbery resulting in bodily injury
- battery by means of a deadly weapon
- intimidation
- strangulation
- domestic battery
- theft
- and as a habitual offender