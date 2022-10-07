 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Woman charged with sex crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Katelynn Ravenscraft Mugshot

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County woman faces multiple felony charges for alleged sexual relations with two teen boys.

Prosecutors say multiple photographs and videos show 25-year-old Katelynn Ravenscraft engaged in sex with the boys at her home in Clarks Hill in April, May, and June of this year.

In July, prosecutors say she threatened one of the victims for speaking with police about the incidents.

She faces seven felony charges, including Intimidation and sexual misconduct with a minor.