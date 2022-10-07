Woman charged with sex crimes

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County woman faces multiple felony charges for alleged sexual relations with two teen boys.
Prosecutors say multiple photographs and videos show 25-year-old Katelynn Ravenscraft engaged in sex with the boys at her home in Clarks Hill in April, May, and June of this year.
In July, prosecutors say she threatened one of the victims for speaking with police about the incidents.
She faces seven felony charges, including Intimidation and sexual misconduct with a minor.