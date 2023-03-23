 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman charged with neglect in daughter's shooting death

  • 0
Gavel courtroom generic

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old northwestern Indiana girl who died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun she found in her home has been charged with neglect of a dependent.

The charge has been filed against Abigail Rodriguez, 28, of Portage, online court records showed Wednesday.

Hours after shooting herself on Feb. 7, Grace Rodriguez died at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said at the time.

Abigail Rodriguez told police she and her daughter were in the girl’s bedroom when Grace wandered into her mother's room and shot herself with a 9 mm handgun, a Portage police officer wrote in an affidavit, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The woman said she thought her daughter was walking toward the living room until she heard a gunshot, the affidavit said, and she rushed into her bedroom and saw Grace on the floor, wounded.

She said she keeps the weapon in the kitchen during the day and on a nightstand next to her bed at night, the affidavit said. But on the day in question, she said she forgot to bring the gun into the kitchen.

A message seeking comment from Rodriguez's attorney could not be left Wednesday because his voicemail box was full.

Tags

Recommended for you