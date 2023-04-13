Woman charged with attempted murder in Overlook Pointe stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman faces formal charges of attempted murder and several other felonies.
R'Neitress Bowie, 29, is accused of stabbing a man in the chest at Overlook Pointe Apartments.
Bowie told officers she cared for the man's disabled child and was staying with him since in January, according to the affidavit filed in the case.
She then claimed the man choked her during an argument, so she grabbed a knife and stabbed him, the affidavit states.
Medics later found Bowie didn't have injuries to her neck.
As we've reported, a neighbor called 911 last week after finding the man lying in a pool of blood in a common stairwell.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police later spoke with the man, who said he and Bowie were arguing at the time but that he didn't get physical with her.