Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Woman charged with attempted murder in Overlook Pointe stabbing

  Updated
  • 0
R'Neitress Bowie

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman faces formal charges of attempted murder and several other felonies.

R'Neitress Bowie, 29, is accused of stabbing a man in the chest at Overlook Pointe Apartments.

Bowie told officers she cared for the man's disabled child and was staying with him since in January, according to the affidavit filed in the case.

She then claimed the man choked her during an argument, so she grabbed a knife and stabbed him, the affidavit states.

Medics later found Bowie didn't have injuries to her neck.

As we've reported, a neighbor called 911 last week after finding the man lying in a pool of blood in a common stairwell.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later spoke with the man, who said he and Bowie were arguing at the time but that he didn't get physical with her.

