Woman charged after allegedly shooting at couple

Ciera Richards

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman faces five felony charges after a shots fired incident earlier this year.

As we've reported, Lafayette Police Department says a couple went to an apartment on North 13th Street on Feb. 7 to meet with a man.

Ciera Richards, 28, instead came out of the house and started arguing with them.

The couple told police she fired a gun at them from a window as they walked away.

The woman, later identified as Richards, allegedly admitted to firing the shots.

She faces charges of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, among others.

