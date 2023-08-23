Woman arrested in alleged beat-down of 62-year-old

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is behind bars after allegedly attacking a 62-year-old woman over the weekend.
It happened Friday night at the CityBus Center in downtown Lafayette.
Police say an elderly woman with a cane found a bag on the ground and picked it up to see who it belonged to.
The owner of the bag, 37-year-old Melissa Adams, allegedly punched the woman in her face, knocking her to the ground.
Adams is accused of taking the woman's cane and repeatedly hitting her in the head with it.
Adams was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
The victim was evaluated by medics on scene.