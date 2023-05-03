Woman arrested after overnight car chase in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is in handcuffs after allegedly leading Indiana State Police on an overnight car chase.
According to ISP, the pursuit began at the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Kossuth Street in Lafayette around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police chased the vehicle to Pheasant Run Apartments, where the suspect was arrested.
Lafayette Police Department assisted with a K-9 but there wasn't a foot pursuit.
Nobody was injured from the incident.
The chase remains under investigation, and we'll continue to provide updates as we learn more.