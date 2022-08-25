Woman arrested after firing shots near apartment complex

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman has been arrested after a shooting at a Lafayette apartment complex Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Spring Gardens apartment complex around 11 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Investigators say former resident, Antoinette Green, was responsible for the shooting. Police told News that she fired multiple shots at a staff member following an ongoing dispute.
The gunfire struck a vehicle, but no one was hurt. Green was arrested in Gary this afternoon after a traffic stop.
She is currently being taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. Green faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.