Woman arrested after alleged fake abduction report

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman accused of fabricating her kidnapping and sexual assault in February has finally been arrested.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department says 30-year-old Kallie Carlson was arrested in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue on Thursday.
She was booked into the jail and bonded out less than two hours later.
As we've reported, Carlson is accused of falsely reporting that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a wooded area off State Road 26 East on February 19th.
She faces criminal charges including a felony count of Obstruction of Justice.