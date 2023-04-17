 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH EARLY EVENING...

...NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT...

Windy conditions are expected through this evening. West and
southwest winds to 25 mph will gust to 40 mph at times through
early evening.

The winds will ease up tonight and skies will clear. This will
allow temperatures to come close to freezing and some patchy
frost to develop over southwestern sections.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down
small tree limbs. Drivers should use caution, especially in high
profile vehicles on north-south roadways.

Woman arrested after alleged fake abduction report

Kallie Carlson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman accused of fabricating her kidnapping and sexual assault in February has finally been arrested.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department says 30-year-old Kallie Carlson was arrested in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue on Thursday.

She was booked into the jail and bonded out less than two hours later.

As we've reported, Carlson is accused of falsely reporting that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a wooded area off State Road 26 East on February 19th.

She faces criminal charges including a felony count of Obstruction of Justice.

