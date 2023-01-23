Wolf Park's adult only event for a Valentines Day

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — As we wrap up January, next month's holiday of romance and love is right around the corner. Valentine's day is coming fast, and Wolf Park in Battle ground has the perfect date night to celebrate the holiday.
Wolf Park is putting on their Valentines day event called Wine with Wolves on Saturday February 11 for adults 21 and plus.
Finding the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's day can be hard, especially as reservations begin to fill up as we near the Holiday weekend.
Wolf Parks event is the same as only 30 couples will be accommodated for the two hour event.
There attendees will experience a special presentation, howling with the wolves, and of course wine!
Executive Director of the Park Karah Rawlings says this is an especially important time of year for the wolves, "They've got their winter coats on and their very active in the winter. And it just also happens to be their breeding season, and with Valentines Day we thought we could have a fun event where it's a more adult friendly event here at the Park. Serve some wine and then we talk about wolf mating behaviors and their courtship rituals and those sorts of things".
Most of the presentation will take place outside so the park recommends dressing warmly and bringing blankets to cozy up with your loved one.
No refunds will be given if you purchase a ticket and are not able to attend, though your ticket may be transferred to another person.
More information can be found here.