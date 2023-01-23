 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 5 to 9
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Likely Tuesday Night and Wednesday...

A winter storm is expected to cross central Indiana late Tuesday
night and Wednesday...with the potential for significant snowfall
accumulation. The storm may impact travel. Consider making
alternate plans if expecting to travel through the middle of this
week.

Wolf Park's adult only event for a Valentines Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Battle Ground Indiana's Wolf Park is set to have Valentines Day event

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — As we wrap up January, next month's holiday of romance and love is right around the corner. Valentine's day is coming fast, and Wolf Park in Battle ground has the perfect date night to celebrate the holiday. 

Wolf Park is putting on their Valentines day event called Wine with Wolves on Saturday February 11 for adults 21 and plus.

Finding the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's day can be hard, especially as reservations begin to fill up as we near the Holiday weekend.

Wolf Parks event is the same as only 30 couples will be accommodated for the two hour event.

There attendees will experience a special presentation, howling with the wolves, and of course wine!

Executive Director of the Park Karah Rawlings says this is an especially important time of year for the wolves, "They've got their winter coats on and their very active in the winter. And it just also happens to be their breeding season, and with Valentines Day we thought we could have a fun event where it's a more adult friendly event here at the Park. Serve some wine and then we talk about wolf mating behaviors and their courtship rituals and those sorts of things".

Most of the presentation will take place outside so the park recommends dressing warmly and bringing blankets to cozy up with your loved one.

No refunds will be given if you purchase a ticket and are not able to attend, though your ticket may be transferred to another person.

More information can be found here.

Recommended for you