Wolf Park Narrows Down the Names for a New Batch of Pups

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wolf park is now doing process of elimination with some of the names suggested to them with their upcoming batch of pups.
Right now there are seven names to choose from.
One of the names in the lead is Clay.
As a reminder, Wolf Park is asking the public to help name their next generation of wolf pups.
The names with the highest totals will be given to the new puppies when they arrive.
Executive Director Karah Rawlings expressed her gratitude towards the communities endless support of the unique park.
"I think that people really like the fact that this is one of the only places in Indiana where you can actually see wolves. Our neighbors like that they can hear wolves howling in the background. And so we love our local support. We have a lot of people in the community who like to come out here fairly regularly. And we're just glad that we can still be here 51 years since we opened and to provide that experience for people...the crowd sourcing of ideas has always been a part of the naming process to just keep it creative and make sure that we have a wide pool to choose from," she said
You can cast a vote by dropping spare change into the voting boxes at the Wolf Park Visitor's Center.
For more information, click here.