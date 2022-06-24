 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Wolf Park hosting Yellowstone wildlife biologist, former intern

Doug Smith Wolf Park.bmp

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) – Wolf Park is set to host a world renowned wildlife biologist this weekend. He is returning to the park where he first discovered his love of wolves.

Doug Smith is a senior wildlife biologist for Yellowstone National Park. He is also the leader of the Yellowstone Wolf Project. Smith was part of the project's very first team to reintroduce wolves into the Northern Rockies in the 1990s.

Before working to grow the dwindling population of wolves in the United States, Smith began his journey as an intern for Wolf Park founder Erich Klinghammer in 1979. While at Wolf Park, he helped raise a litter of wolf puppies.

Wolf Park Board of Directors President Holly Jaycox says having such an accomplished Wolf Park alum return highlights the importance of the work taking place there.

"Getting to see the impact of Wolf Park, real life like that and to have Doug come here and be able to say, ‘Yes, I am one of the many that Wolf Park has changed my life,’” Jaycox said. “Then he has gone out and he has changed the world."

The main program featuring Smith will take place Saturday at Wolf Park from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event serves as a fundraiser in honor of Wolf Park's 50th anniversary. Tickets for the Saturday morning program are $100.

Find more information about Doug Smith’s visit to Wolf Park, including access to tickets, here.

