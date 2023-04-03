 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions the Wabash
River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel.
Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash River will continue
for another week or more.

The original crest along the Wabash is passed Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the Wabash River. Those with interests along the Wabash River
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WLPD: Two juvenile suspects arrested in connection to stolen vehicles

  • Updated
  • 0
WLPD logo generic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — The West Lafayette Police Department on Monday announced two suspects have been arrested in a string of vehicle thefts and stolen autos last week. 

The WLPD said the two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested on charges relating to the thefts. Specific charges were not released due to the age of the suspects. 

The thefts took place between March 26 and March 30. WLPD said the first stolen vehicle was found in a West Lafayette parking lot several hours after it had been reported stolen. 

Two days later a second vehicle was stolen and was also reported to have a handgun in it. It was spotted by Lafayette police but fled officers twice before it was found abandoned.

As a result of the incidents, WLPD had stepped up patrols. 

Around 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, WLPD investigated a suspicious activity near a vehicle parked behind a residence in the area of W. Lutz Ave. and Rusk St.  As the officer began to investigate, two males fled the area on foot.  Both suspects were taken into custody shortly after.

According to WLPD, the investigation revealed that one of the suspects was still in possession of items that had been reported stolen from a vehicle overnight on March 28

The handgun that had been stolen along with the vehicle on March 30 was also located nearby.

