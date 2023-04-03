WLPD: Two juvenile suspects arrested in connection to stolen vehicles

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — The West Lafayette Police Department on Monday announced two suspects have been arrested in a string of vehicle thefts and stolen autos last week.
The WLPD said the two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested on charges relating to the thefts. Specific charges were not released due to the age of the suspects.
The thefts took place between March 26 and March 30. WLPD said the first stolen vehicle was found in a West Lafayette parking lot several hours after it had been reported stolen.
Two days later a second vehicle was stolen and was also reported to have a handgun in it. It was spotted by Lafayette police but fled officers twice before it was found abandoned.
As a result of the incidents, WLPD had stepped up patrols.
Around 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, WLPD investigated a suspicious activity near a vehicle parked behind a residence in the area of W. Lutz Ave. and Rusk St. As the officer began to investigate, two males fled the area on foot. Both suspects were taken into custody shortly after.
According to WLPD, the investigation revealed that one of the suspects was still in possession of items that had been reported stolen from a vehicle overnight on March 28.
The handgun that had been stolen along with the vehicle on March 30 was also located nearby.