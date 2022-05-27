WLPD plans to install license-plate-reading cameras

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Another next local police department is close to adding license-plate-reading cameras throughout the community.
West Lafayette Police Department on Tuesday will ask permission from the Board of Works to purchase three Flock Safety cameras at $2,500 each. As News reported, Lafayette Police Department said the cameras have helped the agency solve dozens of crimes.
WLPD Chief Troy Harris said the cameras will likely be placed on busy roads like U.S. 52 and U.S. 231.
"It creates more of a safety net, if you will, around our community, and the more agencies that buy into the system, the more information we'll be able to capture," Harris said.
Harris also told News 18 the cameras don't track the location of vehicles.
"This does not track where you go," he said. "It is a fixed camera that we will place on the main thoroughfares into and out of our community, and that will be the only information on those systems and after 30 days. If it's not involved in a crime, it will fall off the system."
Officers are notified in real time when a suspect vehicle passes a camera. They can also search for vehicles after providing a search justification like a criminal case number.