Winter preservation, construction projects come to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Several preservation and construction projects are underway or slated to start this winter.
Horner Facade
A historic facade is back on display in downtown Lafayette.
Crews demolished the Horner building on Columbia Street to make way for a new public safety building.
But workers preserved the 1924 facade and reconstructed it brick-by-brick.
The restored architecture will serve as the face of several new retail spaces.
Economic Development Director Dennis Carson says the mix of old and new is what makes downtown unique.
"It's one of the reasons we have such a great downtown and it's been successful: retaining as many buildings as we can and then reusing those and keeping that historical and architectural uniqueness that we have."
The retail space, public safety building and parking garage are scheduled to be finished by April.
McAllister Tuck-Pointing
Work will happen soon to preserve another historic building in Lafayette.
Tuck-pointing and brick replacement at McAllister Recreation Center could start as soon as January.
The former Longlois Elementary School was built in 1927.
McAllister Manager Chad Aldridge says the 95-year-old brick building is starting to show its age.
Crews will remove old mortar, replace aging bricks and re-point the joints with new mortar.
"Particularly, the top five feet of the building are really starting to show its age. A lot of the mortar joints are starting to crumble and deteriorate. It's one of those things that, because of its age, we need to get this done."
The City of Lafayette will pay Ziolkowski Construction nearly $270,000 for the preservation work.
Vinton Woods Storm Water Project
More construction is coming this winter to a different northend Lafayette neighborhood.
Work will start in January on storm water drainage improvements in Vinton Woods.
Lafayette Renew Superintendent Brad Talley says the retention ponds in the neighborhood are leaky and full of muck.
Crews will dredge the ponds and add a clay liner.
Workers will also address poor drainage in the area due to runoff from nearby Munger Park.
"We're going to deepen the ponds. Right now, they've very shallow, full of muck, so we'll deepen the ponds and make sure they keep fresh water. ... It should operate and function a lot better."
The City of Lafayette will pay Bowen Engineering more than $4 million for the project.