Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Wingate auto shop catches fire; building considered total loss

  Updated
  • 0
Wingate Auto Shop Fire

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — An auto shop in Montgomery County was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday afternoon.

According to Coal Creek Fire Chief Darren Forman, the building caught fire from the chemicals that were stored inside.

Forman says there were also several explosions while firefighters were on scene.

One person was inside the building, but escaped safely with no injuries.

The building is considered to be a total loss, and heat damage was reported to a house west of the shop.

6 agencies in total responded to the fire, and it was contained within 45 minutes.

Two firefighters were checked for fatigue while fighting.

