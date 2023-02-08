Wingate auto shop catches fire; building considered total loss

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — An auto shop in Montgomery County was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday afternoon.
According to Coal Creek Fire Chief Darren Forman, the building caught fire from the chemicals that were stored inside.
Forman says there were also several explosions while firefighters were on scene.
One person was inside the building, but escaped safely with no injuries.
The building is considered to be a total loss, and heat damage was reported to a house west of the shop.
6 agencies in total responded to the fire, and it was contained within 45 minutes.
Two firefighters were checked for fatigue while fighting.