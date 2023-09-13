Wine on the Wabash to Celebrate 70 Years for Wabash Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wine on the Wabash will be happening Friday night from six to 10.
The annual event will occur this year at the Lafayette Country Club.
In addition to wine tasting, there will also be a live auction and a special toast to Wabash Center's 70-year Anniversary.
One of the auction items will be a dinner with the new Purdue football coach Ryan Walters.
The president and CEO of the Wabash Center Jason McManus said this event is a "one of a kind experience."
"This is a recognition of the folks who have supported the organization for the last 70 years. And I think what it means for the community is Wabash is one of the many great organizations that are serving a population that really needs our support. And so, we feel like we fit right into that and this is an opportunity for the community to be recognized for their efforts and support for our organization," he stated.
He says he's most excited for people to hear from people they've helped in the past about the center's mission.
The CEO summarized how grateful he is for each of those 70 years the center has impacted the community.
"This is an amazing achievement to have that kind of longevity that Wabash Canter's had. We couldn't do that alone and we also couldn't do that if we were just standing still, and for us this is a testament to the fact that we've been on the band guard of serving a person with disabilities and their families for a long time, and we plan to do that for a long time in the future," McManus said.
The silent auction will close on Saturday at noon.
There are less than 50 general admission and 18 VIP tickets left.
