Willowstone Family Services announces "Let's Connect!" Spring campaign

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Burnout is a feeling that many have experienced before, but in the past couple of years, research has shown that this sentiment is becoming more and more common, especially for parents. The pandemic, only exacerbated the issue.
Lafayette's local Willowstone Family Services knew about this phenomenon, and wanted to do something about it.
"We started 57 years ago in our community for our community, and just like physical illness, if mental illness, or mental health issues go ignored, they just worsen," said Executive Director of Willowstone Family Services, Jenni Murtaugh.
Starting this month, the non-profit organization is launching their Spring campaign entitled "Let's Connect" which Murtaugh hopes, will offer the support that any parent could benefit from.
"The campaign is really about bringing awareness to the importance of connection, both as a parent and a human being with one another because the pandemic made people pretty comfortable with isolation, and that's not always a healthy thing and we see that a lot with our clients. Some people are having a hard time flexing that social muscle," said Murtaugh.
May is Mental Health Awareness month, and right on target with the month's theme, Willowstone is expanding. Their building will now be offering once again the services that had to hault due to the pandemic, in addition to the continuation of programs such as the innovative adolescent drug prevention program, "Get Smart Junior" and the "Connect Parenting Program" for parents of older children.
"We're working to get back to, with this space expansion, child care, meals, family time incentives for people who participate, so that parents can put into action some of those basic principles that we're trying to teach them," said Murtaugh.
Murtaugh says that Willowstone believes that money should not be a an obstacle in order to receive mental healthcare. Therefore, all of their services are offered at low cost or for free.
Willowstone hopes to increase funding for their initiatives in order to continue the work they believe is essential to the local community.
If you'd like to learn more about how to get involved in one of these programs or if you'd like to attend future fundraising events that will help Willowstone's mission, click HERE.