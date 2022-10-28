Willowstone celebrates new location in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Willowstone Family Center in Lafayette is celebrating its new home. Willowstone has provided mental health counseling and family support service in the area for more than 55 years.
Guests were also invited to an open house where they could see all the services Willowstone provides. Some of their programs include "Healthy Families" and "Baby Talk."
The Executive Director, Jenni Murtaugh, says she hopes this building opens new opportunities.
"This space also opens possibilities for collaborations and opens possibilities for innovative new programming that we might see down the line," said Murtaugh.
The new building is located at 615 North 18th Street.
Willowstone shares the building with NAMI West Central Indiana, the Senior Community Service Employment Program and the Excel Center.