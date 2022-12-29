Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park.
Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure.
Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of the year, meaning the future of the park is up in the air.
Garry Hill, owner of Muskrat's Wildcat Creek Expeditions, is fighting for the park's future.
"We have been protesting the closure of it, trying to get the managers to save it, but they haven't listened to us," he says. "We wanted to come out here and spend one last moment of time out here with our favorite place to be on any river in all of Indiana."
A spokesperson says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which owns the land, is looking for a new property manager.
The agency is in "active conversations to keep public access open to Wildcat Park" beyond 2022.
"This is the most popular park facility in the entire 83 miles of Wildcat Creek. ... I would to see DNR take it over and continue it as a public access site," Hill says. "They could certainly do that if they were willing to."
Hill is pictured in this story with Connie Wick, who died in 2007.
They were part of a group activists who stopped a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to dam the creek and turn it into a reservoir.
"We don't want your damn dam," Hill recalls Wick imploring federal government officials during a trip to Washington, D.C.