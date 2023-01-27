 Skip to main content
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor.

Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day.

Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally or with a mobile device.

Bank staff deny the checks before they're deposited, meaning the county isn't out any cash, Lowe says.

Detectives have subpoenaed several banks for records that could reveal details about the fraudster.

