Who is Richard Matthew Allen, the Delphi double homicide suspect?

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A double homicide suspect lived and worked right under investigators' noses.
On Monday, police officers and the victims' family members said Richard Matthew Allen hid in plain sight for more than half a decade.
During a morning news conference, police said Allen is charged with murder in the nationally known 2017 homicides of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Investigators scoured the country for a suspect for more than five years. Meanwhile, Allen lived in Delphi and worked behind the pharmacy counter at the CVS.
"I was actually really, really shocked," said Chuck Webb, who lives around the corner from the CVS. "I've dealt with the gentleman several times. ... I go through the drive-thru a lot. He was actually helping people through the drive-thru window.
"You wouldn't even consider him being a suspect or anything," Webb added, "as friendly and everything as he was."
Another resident near the CVS said off-camera he saw Allen taking smoke breaks outside the pharmacy. A company spokesperson hasn't returned an email about his employment.
"There's a lot of people here that's been through the store there and picking up their medication, and like myself, not putting the two together," Webb said.
Allen has lived in a home on North Whiteman Drive since 2006. It's a quiet cul-de-sac in a secluded neighborhood south of town.
"Somebody living here; yeah, that thought had crossed my mind, just like anybody else's that lives around here," Webb said.
The home is less than 2 miles from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the scene of the homicides. Neighbors didn't answer knocks on their doors or posted "Keep Out" signs in their front yards.
"I don't see how he could go all this time and keep a straight and normal face and represent himself the way he has," Webb said.
Allen was never on the radar of web sleuths and wanna-be detectives. He lived and worked alongside sketches of a suspect posted to so many Delphi windows.
"Walking around, even right there in the store where he was working,' Webb said. "The photo is right there by the window."
Allen, 50, is being held at the White County Jail without bond. His initial hearing wasn't publicized to media or posted on online court websites.
Court documents in the case are sealed.