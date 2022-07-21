White County receives $250,000 grant, will expand paramedicine program

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) – A healthcare program in White County is receiving a financial boost from the Indiana Department of Health. The funding will allow the program to add a new position and will expand the kinds of medical assistance available to residents.
The City of Monticello is receiving a $250,000 grant to add an OB/GYN paramedic to its fire department. The grant comes as part of the state’s Health Issues and Challenges program, which the Indiana General Assembly established last year with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
In February, the city launched its paramedicine program to focus on chronic healthcare and lower hospital readmission rates. Now, because White County does not have any OB/GYNs or delivery rooms, Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross says adding this position will have a significant impact.
"What we found, unfortunately, is that there were – and hopefully will stop being – but that there have been many young mothers who had never seen a doctor until they got in a car and they took them to a delivery room in Lafayette,” Gross said.
Nick Green currently serves as the city's only community paramedic. He says expanding the program to include care for expectant parents will have a significant impact, especially in some of the most rural parts of the county.
"The more people you have boots on the ground doing the job, the more patients you see, the more better outcomes you see, the more worse outcomes you can document,” Green said. “Being able to reach more people effectively is the goal of growth."
Gross believes having someone who can bring high-quality care directly to people who need it will be huge.
"It truly will change the quality of life, not only in Monticello but in the more rural communities within White County,” Gross said.
Green says the city already has a pool of candidates and hopes to hire a maternal care paramedic by August 1.
"By working hard, finding the right candidate to grow this position organically, just how we have [with] chronic disease management, I think that the sky's kind of the limit,” Green said.
Gross says the funding for the maternal health paramedic will last for two years. However, the mayor adds she is working with IU Health and other healthcare partners to keep the entire paramedicine program funded permanently.
Learn more about the paramedicine grant, which the city is receiving through the Indiana Rural Health Association, here.