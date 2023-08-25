 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

White County designated a 'broadband ready' community

  • Updated
  • 0
phone generic

phone generic

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — White County has been designated a broadband ready community.

The designation comes from Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Broadband Office and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

The "certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment," according to a news release.

White County Commissioner Steve Burton says high-speed internet is "essential for business, entrepreneurs, remote workers and schools."

Recommended for you