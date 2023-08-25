White County designated a 'broadband ready' community

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — White County has been designated a broadband ready community.
The designation comes from Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Broadband Office and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The "certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment," according to a news release.
White County Commissioner Steve Burton says high-speed internet is "essential for business, entrepreneurs, remote workers and schools."