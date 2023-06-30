 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Where and when to see local 2023 fireworks shows

  • Updated
  • 0
fireworks

With the 4th of July next week, many area towns are offering firework displays. Below are just a few of the area shows:

  • Lafayette Stars And Stripes: Riehle Plaza, July 4th
  • Indiana Beach Fireworks July 4th
  • TPA Independence Day Festival, Frankfort, July 4th
  • Fireworks Over Freeman, Madam Carroll/Monticello July 1st
  • Fowler Town Park, Fowler, July 4th
  • New Richmond Fireworks And Festival, July 4th
  • Canal Days Festival, Delphi, July 4th
  • Burlington Community Club Fireworks, July 2nd
  • Flora Community Park, Flora July 4th
  • Covington City Park Fireworks, Covington, July 4th
  • Food Trucks, Fireworks And Fun!, Crawfordsville/Milligan Park, July 4th
  • West Lafayette Golf And Country Club July 4 (paid event)

If you know of a town firework show, you can send us the information via Report It.

