Where and when to see local 2023 fireworks shows

With the 4th of July next week, many area towns are offering firework displays. Below are just a few of the area shows:
- Lafayette Stars And Stripes: Riehle Plaza, July 4th
- Indiana Beach Fireworks July 4th
- TPA Independence Day Festival, Frankfort, July 4th
- Fireworks Over Freeman, Madam Carroll/Monticello July 1st
- Fowler Town Park, Fowler, July 4th
- New Richmond Fireworks And Festival, July 4th
- Canal Days Festival, Delphi, July 4th
- Burlington Community Club Fireworks, July 2nd
- Flora Community Park, Flora July 4th
- Covington City Park Fireworks, Covington, July 4th
- Food Trucks, Fireworks And Fun!, Crawfordsville/Milligan Park, July 4th
- West Lafayette Golf And Country Club July 4 (paid event)
If you know of a town firework show, you can send us the information via Report It.