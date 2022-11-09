What's next after Delphi Schools referendum failed?

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI)— Delphi residents voted to not raise taxes in the city on Tuesday that would've provided funding for their schools.
The purpose of the proposed tax hike was to be able to pay Delphi School staff competitively compared to surrounding counties.
The referendum failed, with 55% voting against the tax hike.
According to the President of the Delphi School Board, Kirk Schwarzkopf, the School Corporation will move forward and exhaust alternative solutions.
"Why should a kid in Delphi have less value on a dollar versus somebody else?" Schwarzkopf said. "And so hopefully the state will look at some of that and [make] changes. So we will look at all options."
Schwarzkopf also assured the community. He said Delphi Schools are no where near the point of having to reduce staff and create larger class sizes.
According to Schwarzkopf, the referendum has brought the community closer. He said members seem to be willing to keep on working hard toward a solution.