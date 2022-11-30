 Skip to main content
What to know about Saturday's Greater Lafayette Christmas parade

Greater Lafayette Christmas Parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A very, merry Christmas parade is coming to Main Street this weekend.

The Greater Lafayette Christmas parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 11th Street and travels west down Main Street until dead-ending at Riehle Plaza.

The event is expected to last an hour and a half.

Two staples missing this year: The Purdue All-American Marching Band and Boilermaker Express. They're heading to Indianapolis with the Purdue football team for the Big Ten Championship.

Clerk Cindy Murray organizes the parade every year.

She expects the championship game to cut into attendance but she's still anticipating crowds. About 15,000 people are predicted to come out.

"We might see a little downtick in attendance, but if they watch (the game) on TV, they can still get home in time by 8 p.m. to watch it, so we encourage everybody to come out," Murray says.

Murray has received about 150 entries for the parade.

Road closures surrounding downtown Lafayette start as early as noon. A full list is included below.

Cars parked on the street along the parade route or in one of the staging areas could be towed.

The parade route and staging areas will affect the following streets (Source: Greater Lafayette Christmas Parade Facebook page):
Main Street from Second Street to 11th Street
2nd Street from Columbia Street to Ferry Street
Ferry Street from Second Street to 4th Street
Third Street at Union Street, Cincinnati Street, Brown Street, and North Street.
Fourth Street from Columbia Street to Ferry Street
Ninth Street from Columbia Street to Ferry Street
Vehicles will be moved but not impounded if found in areas that are intended to be closed during the parade
-------
The following streets will be closed to traffic and parking from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Elizabeth Street
Cincinnati Street
North Street
Ferry Street
Main Street from 9th Street to 14th Street
Brown Street from 9th Street to Erie Street
11th, 12th, and 13th streets from Union Street to Main Street
14th Street from Union Street to Cincinnati Street
10th Street from Cincinnati Street to Main Street
Erie Street from Union Street to Ferry Street.

