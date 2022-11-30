What to know about Saturday's Greater Lafayette Christmas parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A very, merry Christmas parade is coming to Main Street this weekend.
The Greater Lafayette Christmas parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 11th Street and travels west down Main Street until dead-ending at Riehle Plaza.
The event is expected to last an hour and a half.
Two staples missing this year: The Purdue All-American Marching Band and Boilermaker Express. They're heading to Indianapolis with the Purdue football team for the Big Ten Championship.
Clerk Cindy Murray organizes the parade every year.
She expects the championship game to cut into attendance but she's still anticipating crowds. About 15,000 people are predicted to come out.
"We might see a little downtick in attendance, but if they watch (the game) on TV, they can still get home in time by 8 p.m. to watch it, so we encourage everybody to come out," Murray says.
Murray has received about 150 entries for the parade.
Road closures surrounding downtown Lafayette start as early as noon. A full list is included below.
Cars parked on the street along the parade route or in one of the staging areas could be towed.
The following streets will be closed to traffic and parking from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday