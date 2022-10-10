What to do with your pumpkins after the fall season

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pumpkins are a popular fall decoration during the month of October.
There's plenty of local farms to buy your pumpkins at this season. One of those businesses is Meyers' Produce and Plants in West Lafayette.
Stephen Meyers operates the local produce stand with his wife. He's also the Assistant Professor in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at Purdue.
Meyers said when you buy pumpkins from a local farm, you're supporting Indiana's successful agricultural industry.
"In the last several years Indiana has averaged somewhere around 6,000 acres of planted pumpkins," said Meyers. "Last year we were actually the number one fresh market pumpkin producing state with 7700 acres planted."
Meyers said Indiana has a great history of successful pumpkin production.
"So Illinois is usually number one but a lot of that goes for processing market," said Meyers. "So in Indiana we grow pumpkins where you buy the whole pumpkin as opposed to a pumpkin that's destine for a can."
Meyers said Indiana's pumpkin crop is variable this year, due to the lack of rain.
“The pumpkin crop is going to be very sight-specific this year,” said Meyers. “It’s really dependent on if you had rain, which in this part of the state we had two months without significant or meaningful rainfall after we put the pumpkins in the ground.”
Meyers said every part of the Hoosier state varied in weather and crop conditions.
“If you had the ability to irrigate, that drought might not have impacted you as much,” said Meyers. “If you’re in part of the state that was lucky enough to get some isolated rainfall, or consistent rainfall, you probably have a great crop right now.”
Once the rain finally arrived, Meyers said the crops took off on their property.
“At that point they took off and recovered,” said Meyers. “What we saw was mostly a delay in harvest, like a week to ten days in our harvest.”
Once the fall season is over, Meyers said people always ask what they should do with their pumpkins.
Meyers said if you're wanting to keep your pumpkins for Thanksgiving, you need to take care of them.
That means the pumpkins need to be brought inside when we get freezing weather.
If you don't plan on saving your pumpkin for Thanksgiving, Meyers said there's another option for you.
“The other thing that I like to do is pick out a pumpkin that is also edible,” said Meyers. “So when you get tired of looking at it, or it’s past the time to have it on your front steps, you can turn it into pie or soup.”
There are a few pumpkins Meyers said are best for eating.
“So the typical jack-o-lantern that you would buy, you could eat, but it’s not going to taste as good as some of the other pumpkin varieties,” said Meyers. “So a lot of the flat really dense pumpkins are great to eat. So some of the flat white ones, some of the flat orange ones are really good to eat.”