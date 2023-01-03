What to do when you lose a pet

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pets can take off or get lost at any time, but no season is more worrisome for this than Winter.
The Winter season is the most dangerous to lose a pet in due to hazardous weather and longer periods of darkness.
It’s important to know the best course of action when losing your pet or finding a lost pet. The ultimate goal being to get the four-legged-friend home safe and healthy.
When your pet first goes missing it’s important to report it to Animal Control in your jurisdiction.
This can be Tippecanoe County, Lafayette Police Department or West Lafayette Police Department.
The next step is to begin your search and get the word out.
"So there’s a lot of websites online that you can share. There’s also a really good Facebook group, it’s called 'Lost and Found Pets of Lafayette' and it’s really good. You can send in a photo as well including where they went missing and the date. And that really helps because people can share that online and say, Oh maybe I’ve seen your pet here or, I’ve seen your pet there. And it really just helps kind of spread the word," says Almost Home Humane Society Director Brittany Tomala.
Jessica Smith who runs the Facebook page says nearly 20,000 people follow the page, giving it a lot of eyes.
If you find a lost dog it’s important to bring it to safety and contact the phone number or address on their tags.
If no tags are presented then the best option is to call Animal control or local shelter.
"After hours if Animal Control is unavailable or they are busy and can’t come pick up a pet you found and have safe and contained. The animal can be taken to Purdue University after hours. They can scan for a microchip and they will hold the pet and transfer it to the correct shelter," shares Smith.
All rescues and shelters in Tippecanoe County do not euthanize animals for the need of more space.
Access the Lost and Found Pets Lafayette Facebook page here.