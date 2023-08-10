What People Need to Know Before Boiler Gold Rush

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Boiler Gold Rush is right around the corner, and there's a few things incoming students, and West Lafayette residents should know.
BGR begins August 15. This year, there are over 8,200 incoming students registered for BGR. There are a variety of activities and events planned around campus.
Students will get to see campus, where they will have classes, and they'll see a Purdue Women's soccer game. Director of Orientation Programs, Craig Johnson, refers to this week as a 'festival for 8,000 18 year-old's.'
"Just have a lot of fun. Do a lot of walking around campus because we want to help introduce them to the community. Help them know where their first classes are on Monday when they start. Make sure they are making some networks and connections with people," he said.
Johnson advises West Lafayette residents to plan their commutes through campus accordingly.
Orientation staff say their largest move-in is Sunday. They're expecting 3,000 students. Johnson recommends you stay away from the residential side of campus.
"The residential side of campus is going to be pretty busy from Sunday through Tuesday. That's about from McCormick Drive to State Street, Mitch Daniels Boulevard. And over to Grant Street as well. So that heart of campus is where a lot of the move in is taking place," he said.