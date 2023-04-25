 Skip to main content
Westside Robotics Finds Success At World Championship

Westside Robotics wins first place in their division. 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- West Lafayette and McCutcheon high schools participated in the 2023 Robotics world Championship in Houston.

West side had a very successful weekend and even brought home some hardware. 

The Red Devils won their division, only one of eight teams to do so.

The team then advanced to the semi finals where they ended up as 5th place in the world.

Westside Robotics team member Ian Wobschall recounts the moments they came out on top in their division.

“It was really unreal. There was a lot of adrenaline just from the match that we were playing in before, there were a lot of tears, I think just about everybody was crying. We all ran into a group hug and a lot of the adults were yelling about how proud they were of our team,” Wobschall said.

The Westside team also briefly held the world high score with a total of 2 hundred and 16 points.        

