Westminster Village to hold Greater Lafayette Honor Flight fundraiser

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday is your chance to help a local veteran make the trip of a life time.
Westminster Village is holding a drive-thru BBQ dinner to help support the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
The $13 meal consists of smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, famous house made rolls and a cookie bar.
You can choose to take your meal and go, or park and eat at a designated picnic area. There will be a DJ and beverages available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day.
Westminster Marketing and Sales Director Candace Swick said it's a great meal for an even greater cause.
"It's only funded by what people give," she said. "You cannot buy it. It's completely donations only. So, it's really important that we do this for them."
The BBQ drive-thru dinner is this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Village located at 2741 North Salisbury Street in West Lafayette.
Anyone wanting a meal is asked to sign up prior to the event.
To sign up online, click here.
You can also call 765-463-7546 for more information or send an e-mail to marketing@wvwl.org.
Checks can be made payable to Westminster Village, and cash and credit cards are also are accepted at pick-up.