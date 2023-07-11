West-Smith Cemetery Overgrown Angers Families

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) - Plants and grass of all kinds are overtaking the West-Smith cemetery, hiding Tombstones, and memories of loved ones.
According to a few people who own lots at the cemetery, it hasn't been taken care of since last year.
"This same thing happened last year. When I was up there on the Fourth of July, the grass in the whole cemetery was two and a half feet tall, stones are covered up, and they do not maintain it," Plot owner Penny Armstrong said.
Not only do those problems exist, but tomb stones are knocked over, and trash and debris are left in the back of the cemetery. Armstrong said it's disrespectful to her loved ones who are buried there.
"I have my parents, two brothers, a niece, and a sister buried there. As well as my great grandparents are there," she said. "To me it's just disgraceful because my parents paid for that area."
Armstrong said this responsibility falls on Washington Township Trustee, Scott Albaugh. One of Albaugh's Trustee campaign plans was to revitalize cemeteries. Armstrong brought this to the County Commissioner's attention.
"He was just really upset about how the cemetery looked because it should have been mowed," she said.
News 18 spoke with Christina Albaugh, Scott Albaugh's wife. She helps out with the cemeteries.
According to Christina Albaugh, West-Smith Cemetery is privately owned. The owner stopped caring for it, and the Alsbaugh's have stepped in to try and help.
She said there is only so much they can do because the land is not theirs. The Trustee wants to go through the proper procedures to put this cemetery into their jurisdiction.
Christina Albaugh said they will have it cleaned up within seven days.