West Point man charged in weekend shooting incident

WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) - A West Point man has been charged in connection to a weekend shooting incident.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the home of 64-year-old Charles Pendleton on Saturday night just after 8:15 p.m. for an argument that allegedly had turned physical.
Deputies spoke with a couple on the property, who said they were renting a portion of Pendleton's yard to live in their trailer.
They said they got into an argument with Pendleton before he allegedly pulled a shotgun and threatened to kill the man.
There was a struggle for the gun before Pendleton fired it and hit the couple's car tire. They told deputies he then grabbed a baseball bat and hit the man and the car with it.
Pendleton's home security cameras confirmed what happened on the property. He faces seven charges, including pointing a firearm and battery by means of a deadly weapon.