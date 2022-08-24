 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes

  • Updated
  • 0
West Nile Virus detected in Tippecanoe County

Mosquitoes in Tippecanoe County have recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.  Experts say use caution outdoors during dusk and dawn, as well as to use DEET insect repellant.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Nile Virus has been detected in Tippecanoe County. 

Three mosquito groups tested positive for West Nile Virus according to results from the Indiana State Department of Health. This is the first time this year a positive test has been reported in the county. 

However, the health department said the virus was found in the county in the last few years. Health officials are asking people to take precautions when outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. 

They encourage the use of insect repellant containing DEET and making sure your property is free of any standing water.