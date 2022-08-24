West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Nile Virus has been detected in Tippecanoe County.
Three mosquito groups tested positive for West Nile Virus according to results from the Indiana State Department of Health. This is the first time this year a positive test has been reported in the county.
However, the health department said the virus was found in the county in the last few years. Health officials are asking people to take precautions when outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
They encourage the use of insect repellant containing DEET and making sure your property is free of any standing water.