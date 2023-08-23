 Skip to main content
West Nile virus continues to concern health officials

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County is the first county in the Hoosier state this year to collect a mosquito sample that tested positive for West Nile virus.

Since then, 77 mosquito pools in 45 Indiana counties have also tested positive for the illness.

Clinton County Health Department administrator Rodney Wann says West Nile was pretty rare 15 years ago, but, now, it's become an endemic in every county.

Each summer, the Indiana Department of Health hires interns from Purdue University to set up gravid mosquito traps.

A gravid trap is a tub filled with a mixture of water and alfalfa that specifically attracts female mosquitoes looking to lay their eggs.

A battery driven fan collects the mosquitoes into a net.

Then the bugs will be frozen after 24 hours and sorted to be tested for mosquito-borne illnesses.

Mosquitoes will keep breeding until the first hard freeze, and around 80 percent of people infected with West Nile Virus won't develop any symptoms.

