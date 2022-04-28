West Lafayette's new possible adoption of the "Make My Move" program sparks stark differences in opinion on its development and financing

(UPDATED at 10:45pm 4/29/22)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The "Make My Move" plan at Purdue encourages those outside West Lafayette to move to the city, but work remotely. However, a West Lafayette city councilman is opposed to it.
News 18 spoke with councilman David Sanders about why he thinks this proposed project is questionable.
A branch of the Make My Move program was recently introduced to West Lafayette through the Purdue Research Foundation. Eligible candidates would be chosen to live at the new Purdue Discovery Park housing, and would require them to work remotely.
Participants would receive a four thousand dollar relocation stipend, $1,000 for food and drinks, and various other incentives.
The project would cost one million fifty thousand dollars and would be funded with 500 thousand dollars coming from the Purdue Research Foundation, another 500 thousand dollars coming from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and 50 thousand dollars from the City of West Lafayette.
Councilman Sanders expressed concern that the only monetary amount going to the recipients' stipends coming from the town's 50 thousand dollars, would be a two thousand dollar contribution to the relocation stipend for each relocation secured by T-Map to the City that is not within the District.
"We don't need to be paying people to come to West Lafayette. West Lafayette is a highly desirable community," said David Sanders, a Purdue professor and West Lafayette City Councilman.
"This is an improper use of taxpayer money. It sends the wrong message that we had $50,000 lying around, just to be able to give to the company. Only a small proportion of it is going as a stipend to the people who are moving here," Sanders said.
Sanders also highlighted something he found to be pertinent: the relationship between Purdue President Mitch Daniels, and William Oesterle, the co-founder and president of T-Map, the managing company of the project. Oesterle was Daniels' former campaign manager when he was running for governor of Indiana in 2004. Oesterle also was a Purdue trustee.
"It seems inappropriate for PRF to be using this particular company," Sanders said.
In most recent developments, when Sanders asked the Board of Works if they knew of this relationship prior to their vote on passing the proposed project, they said no.
CEO of T-Map, Mike Rutz sat down with News 18 today to speak to why he believes this plan will only help the town.
"New incremental economic output that that generates for the city is over 10 million in consumer spending and taxes both in local and state taxes. So for 50 thousand dollars, you're generating over 10 million of new economic output, which is an extraordinary return on investment for any municipality."
Mayor of West Lafayette, John Dennis agrees.
"If we are going to stay as one of the top communities in the state of Indiana, we need to be as agile and as cutting edge as we can be and this kind of a program is exactly that. It really doesn't detract from us being able to maintain our high quality of life, regardless of what critics might say," said Dennis.
Rutz also says that he hopes that of the one hundred open slots for this program, that some of those will also bring spouses that may find local in-person jobs as well such as at SAAB or Subaru, contributing to the local economy.
"We want them to live in the community. We want them to generate income, contribute to the community, and we want them to become Hoosiers. We want them to stay permanently."