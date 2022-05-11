West Lafayette's Farmer's Market is back

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Farmer's Market is up and running again.
Wednesday's turnout made coming out in the heat worth it, and from now until October, you too can join in on the fun.
Every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can find a variety of vendors selling their delicacies at Cumberland Park. From dog treats from Wesson's Canine Bakery; to beef and pork from Wildcat Family Farms; and baked goods from Marcela's Cakes; you can find a little bit of everything there.
West Lafayette Farmer's Market Manager Shelly Foran told News 18 what her favorite part of this yearly tradition is.
"Oh my gosh, the vendors! I mean, I love them. I have so much fun, and we have tons of new vendors this year, so it's just great. I am so enjoying it as I always do," Foran said.
Vendor applications are also still open for those interested.
To learn more, click HERE.