West Lafayette wins a nail biter against LCC Knights in girls volleyball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was Dig Pink Night at West Lafayette and the Red Devils were hosting the LCC knights in high school volleyball.
Only four more games till the end of the season, and both teams were looking for a big win tonight.
First set would dictate how the rest of the game would go. CC narrowly won 25-to-20.
However, West Side wasn't going to take the L, and the Red Devils battled fiercely and took the second by 11 points.
But like I said, it was an outright battle all night long.
This game would actually go into 5 sets.
We saw some fantastic cross-court shots, line shots, aces, digs you name it this game had it.
The fifth set would come down to 6 points, and the Red Devils would prevail over the Knights.
The final score west lafayette wins 3-to-2.
Next up for the Red Devils is the Hoosier Conference Tournament which will be played this Saturday.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRLS SOCCER:
Tri-Central def. Rossville, 7-2.
Danville def. Frankfort, 4-0.