West Lafayette wins a nail biter against LCC Knights in girls volleyball

Weather Alert

...PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Frost is possible across northern and western parts of Central Indiana late tonight and early Thursday. frost will be possible mainly along and north of I-70 and outside of the Indianapolis Metro area. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 30s by sunrise Thursday resulting in patchy frost in wind sheltered areas and low lying areas. Make sure to cover or bring in sensitive vegetation overnight.