West Lafayette volleyball takes down Lafayette Jeff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos took to the road to play West Lafayette in girls volleyball. The Red Devils were looking to stay undefeated while Jeff was looking to continue its winning streak.
Only one of these teams could win, so let’s see how both teams did.
The first set would be a back-and-forth match the entire time. West Lafayette would capture a lead, then Jeff would come right back and shorten that gap.
It went on like this throughout the first, and at one point Jeff shortened the lead 24-23. However, a costly offensive mistake would lead to the Red Devils taking the first.
The second set was much different than the first.
West Lafayette was determined to end this game and end it quickly.
Once the Red Devils found their groove, they couldn’t be shaken. West Lafayette handily defeated Jeff in the second winning 25-10.
The third set would look like the first, but Jeff couldn’t seem to find a way to win in this game tonight.
The final score West Lafayette takes the third set 25-19, and Red Devils take the game 3-0.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
LCC def. Logansport, 3-0.
Harrison def. Frontier, 3-0.
Clinton Central def. University, 3-0.
Western def. Carroll, 3-2.
Faith Christian def. Clinton Prairie, 3-2.
BOYS TENNIS:
Rossville def. Delphi, 4-1.
Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 4-1.
Benton Central def. Carroll, 5-0.
BOYS SOCCER:
Lafayette Jeff def. LCC, 5-1.
West Lafayette def. Logansport, 9-0.
Harrison def. Kokomo, 1-0.
Delphi def. Tipton, 4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER:
McCutcheon def. Logansport, 9-0.