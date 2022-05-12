West Lafayette to close busy portion of River Road, begin combined sewer overflow project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Construction is set to begin on a major project along River Road in West Lafayette. The project will cause significant disruptions to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area for more than a year, but city officials say it will have a positive impact in the long run.
Starting Monday, a nearly quarter-mile stretch between Happy Hollow Road and Dehart Street will close through the fall for the city’s combined sewer overflow project. This is the second phase of West Lafayette’s three-part effort to protect the Wabash River from stormwater and wastewater pollution.
Monday’s road closure will stretch from just north of the Happy Hollow Road and River Road intersection to just north of the Dehart Street intersection.
Bowen Engineering out of Indianapolis will place a 1,000-foot-long concrete storage tank 30 feet underground. The tank will be able to hold more than 1.7-million gallons of excess storm and wastewater during heavy rain events. Right now, the city says anything more than a quarter-inch of rain at a time causes the current system to overflow into the Wabash River.
The city says the storage tank will reduce overflow events from happening 30-40 times per year like they do now to only happening once every couple of years.
West Lafayette Utility Director David Henderson says this project has been in the works for a while, but adds that government funding is helping it get underway now.
"It's been a long time coming. We started designing this during the pandemic in 2020,” Henderson said. “The American Rescue Plan funds will be funding almost half of this. So [there are] a lot of moving parts."
The detour route will divert southbound traffic onto North Ninth Street from Burnetts Road. It will move northbound traffic onto the Harrison Bridge to Union Street in Lafayette and then onto North Ninth Street.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says many residents have reached out to his office to express concern about the prolonged road closure. Dennis says he understands people's frustration about the closure, but says this is a necessary step as the city continues to grow.
"We think of this as just an infrastructure project that goes underground, but it isn't,” Dennis said. “It allows for us to actually beautify an area that arguably is in need of some prettying up and add to our trail system, or support the trail system by doing some rework there, and then making yet another project that we can be proud of for many, many years to come."
The portion of River Road closing Monday, along with its adjoining trail, will remain closed through this fall. A second closure will begin at that point just south of the current one and will likely last through fall of 2023.
Once these two closures are finished, the city plans to begin work to update and expand its wastewater treatment facility as the third phase of the project. The city says this is currently on track to begin in Spring 2026.
For more information about the road closures and the project timeline, along with additional details about the environmental impact of the storage tank on the Wabash River, visit the City of West Lafayette’s designated CSO project webpage here.