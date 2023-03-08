West Lafayette Summer Road Construction Plans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Road crews working around town in the nice weather, but construction season doesn't start until April.
Crews have been working on smaller things that they can fit into the warm days of winter. The goal for the big projects is to have some of them done by the end of summer, before students return to campus.
Here is a list of the major road projects that will be worked on throughout the summer in West Lafayette according to Public Works Director, Ben Anderson:
Cherry Lane Project- Part of Cherry Lane will be rerouted. A trail will be installed on the south side of the road from Northwestern Avenue to US 231.
Lindberg Road: They are pulling storm water off of the sanitary sewer It will be under construction until the end of the summer between Northwestern and Salisbury Street.
Yeager Road: Anderson says that this road was at the end of it's life and needed to be reconstructed. They are improving the storm drainage system. It will be under construction until the end of July.
Salisbury-Grant Trail Project: It will continue to be built down to Northwestern and along Grant. Public Works is waiting on schools in the area to finish before moving onto the next phase.
Sagamore Trail Project: It is coming up from the river on the Nighthawk Trail, across the bridge over into Lafayette. It will come underneath the Soldiers Home Road Overpass, then curve and connect into the Nighthawk Trail.
Combined Sewer Overflow Project: River Road will be closed, and Anderson hopes to have it back open by next fall.
According to Anderson, a couple of projects were delayed from last year that will carry over into this year. He wrapping up all of the ongoing projects makes it more convenient for everyone to get to where they're going.
"When you can start accomplishing some of those things, connecting the dots and closing the gaps, that's always an exciting and fun time," he said.
Anderson encourages everybody to check out WLMoves.com to track the road construction around the city. He says it's a one stop shop to see all of the updates and alerts for the projects.
It has all of the information on these projects. It will inform people about detours and what is happening when it happens. It will be updated every week according to Anderson.